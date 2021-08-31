It’s Friday Night at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Start your weekend with an evening of thrills and excitement this September as Blackpool Pleasure Beach launches It’s Friday Night. Every Friday evening for the whole month, Blackpool Pleasure Beach the park will open at 4pm and guests will be able to enjoy rides, and the unique atmosphere until 9.30pm.

It’s Friday Night is a unique opportunity to enjoy all of your favourite rides as the sun sets over Blackpool, and the world famous illuminations begin to shine. The spectacular views of the illuminated promenade from the top of the Big One are a sight to behold!!

As well as bright lights and night riding, the park’s resident DJ will be playing the latest tunes, and creating a party atmosphere, at FY4. It’s the perfect way to get into the weekend spirit and get ready for a big night out.

With the park open until 9.30pm guests can ride into the night on the UK’s tallest rollercoaster, the Big One, check out the twists, turns and acceleration of ICON at twilight, enjoy a night race on the Grand National and ride into dusk on the Big Dipper. Whatever thrills take your fancy, Blackpool Pleasure Beach is the place to be.

Our younger riders can meet up with Paw Patrol and other characters at the UK’s only Nickelodeon Land with its 12 amazing rides before checking out the world’s first Wallace & Gromit ride, Thrill-O-Matic.

Friday 3rd September sees Blackpool Illuminations switched on for the 2021 season so why not start your weekend at Blackpool Pleasure Beach before enjoying the world famous illuminated spectacle

If you want to make a night, or even a weekend of it, Blackpool Pleasure Beach has two stylish hotels to choose from. Both the Big Blue and Boulevard Hotels are ideal for spending a luxurious night after an exciting day enjoying the rides and attractions.

https://www.boulevardhotel.co.uk/

https://www.bigbluehotel.com/

It’s Friday Night run from 4pm until 9.30pm on 3rd, 10th, 17th and 24th September.