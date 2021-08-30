Celebrate Halloween with Sesame Street Spookiness

Get ready for trick-or-treating throughout the park with more treats than ever before! The Count’s Spooktacular is back this fall with your favorite Sesame Street friends and all kinds of family fun. Get your kids (9 and under) in costume to join the parade. Gather candy together and escape our new hay maze. Catch an interactive show and ride your favorite attractions. Get ready for all the spooky surprises on Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 25 – Oct. 31.

This special daytime event is included with park admission. The Count’s Spooktacular and all other kids’ attractions close at 5 p.m. as we prepare for Howl-O-Scream.