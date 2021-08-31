Kate Jones rejoins Gateway Ticketing Systems U.K. team as project manager

LONDON, England — Kate Jones has rejoined the Gateway Ticketing Systems UK team as an experienced project manager after a brief time away pursuing other opportunities.

Jones initially joined the Gateway UK team in 2018, after a varied career in digital and IT project and change management spanning 15+ years, across industries as wide ranging as education, publishing, live events, construction, and third sector. Kate was IT Project Manager at UBM plc, where she was instrumental in the fit-out, launch and transition of the workforce to a new global headquarters, a fully automated smart building in central London.

In 2020, Jones relocated to Wales and worked in social care during the worst of the pandemic. When industries began opening back up this spring, she was keen to explore new opportunities and return to her career in project management. After what she describes as a “blessedly short job search”, she was delighted to have the chance to return to Gateway Ticketing Systems.

The team at Gateway Ticketing Systems UK was arguably more excited to bring Jones back on board.

“It is an exciting time to be rejoining Gateway Ticketing Systems and the attractions industry as a whole,” says Jones. “I look forward to doing my best to ensure the success of my colleagues, clients and community as we all get to know each other again.” “Kate is an asset to the team and when the opportunity arose to have her rejoin us, there was no hesitations,” says Joe Marshall, General Manager of Gateway Ticketing Systems UK. “On top of her superb ability to manage projects to completion, she’s cheerful, humourous, and has an innate ability to build rapport with our customers. Welcome back!”