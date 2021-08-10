Here comes Halloween! Dia De Los Muertes and Castle Dark seasonal events returning to Castle Park

RIVERSIDE, C alif. — Castle Park, the Inland Empire’s Favorite Family Fun Center, is busy resurrecting its Halloween events, the daytime celebratory Dia de los Muertes and dreadfully delightful Castle Dark for those looking for thrills and chills.

The frightful fun begins Friday, October 1 with the return of Castle Dark. Welcoming brave guests every Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening through Halloween, Castle Dark will amp up the adrenaline rush with three terrifying mazes, four scare zones, and dozens of monsters creeping about the Castle. NEW for 2021: Castle Dark’s largest maze ever, Phobias. Get ready to face your worst fears, from snakes, tight spaces to the dark in this fully immersive and interactive thriller!

While Castle Dark is not recommended for the faint of heart or children ages 13 and under, those looking for a less frightful and more family-friendly experience need not fear: Dia de los Muertes is the fall destination for you! This kid-friendly Halloween experience runs Saturdays and Sundays from October 2 through October 31, offering trick or treating, costume contests, dance parties, live entertainment and interactive games. Castle Park’s usual collection of thrilling rides and award-winning miniature golf courses complement the Riverside attractions can’t-miss special events.

“Halloween is usually one of the most popular seasons of the year not only for our guests, but our staff as well,” says General Manager Ken Withers. “With Castle Dark and Dia de los Muertes, we create a totally different atmosphere from what Castle Park offers during the summer. We are so excited to once again offer spooky yet safe fun this fall, with a number of new tricks and treats added in this year.”

Food is a big part of the fun this fall. Dia de los Muertes will offer visitors the chance to chow down on great, traditional Mexican food, with Castle Park also offering pumpkin and Benuelo funnel cakes!

Castle Dark and Dia de los Muertes are special, ticketed events that each require their own admission – unless you’re a Premium or Platinum Annual Passholder! These Passholders get unlimited admission! Premium and Platinum Passes can be purchased online and offer extensive perks not just during the fall, but all year long.

To make these fantastic fall events come to life, Castle Park needs a whole new gang of ghouls! Dia de los Muertes and Castle Dark offer hundreds of job opportunities for Scare Actors, Food & Beverage Attendants, Ride Operators, and more. New Team Members can make as much as $15/hr, earn retention and performance bonuses, and have opportunities to advance within the Castle Park crew! Visit CastlePark.com/employment to learn more and apply online.