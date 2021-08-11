Galaxy Connect from Gateway Ticketing Systems welcomes three new distributors since April

GILBERTSVILLE, Pa. — Galaxy Connect, the cloud-based platform from Gateway Ticketing Systems® that connects attraction suppliers with third-party distributors, has onboarded three new distributors since April of 2021.

“Galaxy Connect allows our customers to sell their tickets via our Galaxy Ticketing and Guest Experience solution through third party distributor web sites,” says Wanda Kalbach, Distribution Partner Manager with Connect. “Attractions can sell live tickets that pull from real-time inventory through any number of travel partners and online travel agencies with just one integration. No more paper vouchers. And they benefit from the marketing these travel partners do themselves.”

Kalbach, along with Gateway’s entire Galaxy Connect team, are happy to announce the following distributors have recently been onboarded and successfully certified with Galaxy Connect:

Discount Tickets & Tours, based in Anaheim, California, is a family-owned business that has been working with Disneyland since the early 80s, when co-founder Patrick Cleaver would run to the gate of Disneyland early morning and purchase tickets he could resell to his hotel guests.

Today, Discount Tickets & Tours provides an all new “e-Concierge” e-commerce website for purchasing discounted Southern California tickets, tours, and activities. Powered by aRes Travel, their site saves time, money and frustration by offering a simple to use platform to conveniently compare, collect and purchase the best discounted tickets on the market. aRes Travel has been with Galaxy Connect since 2018, and this is their first B2B connection.

On May 19, 2021, Galaxy Connect welcomed another certified distributor: Fun Express. Fun Express provides a wide array of discounted fun activities at up to 55% off to employees of US corporations. Their no cost platform provides substantial savings on admission to amusement and water parks, theme rides, movie passes, dinner theaters and a host of family friendly activities. They’ve grown to become one of the industry leaders by bridging the much-needed work-life balance for today’s employees.

Finally, on June 8, Holiday Extras joined the Galaxy Connect family after completing their certification. The distributor was introduced to Gateway by a customer and will work with them for the moment, though they do plan to connect with other Gateway customers after they’ve completed their first channel.

Holiday Extras uses 37 years of experience and the smartest, fastest and most personal service in travel to bring you great value airport hotels, airport parking, airport lounges, airport transfers, car hire and holiday insurance. Whether they are helping remove hassle in person, online or via the Holiday Extras mobile app (which is powered by HEHA!, the super intelligent Holiday Extras Holiday Assistant) they provide an unrivalled experience to over 8 million travelers a year.

“We are pleased to welcome Discount Tickets & Tours, Fun Express, and Holiday Extras to the Galaxy Connect ecosystem,” says Michael Andre, President and CEO of Gateway Ticketing Systems. “We congratulate these three distributors on their successful certification with Galaxy Connect. Gateway customers who subscribe to Galaxy Connect can easily expand their sales distribution by enlisting with any of our certified distributors and now have even more to engage with.”

Galaxy Connect now has 64 certified distributors and another 22 working towards getting certified.

If a distributor currently works with an attraction that uses Gateway Ticketing System’s Galaxy Ticketing & Guest Experience solution, they are encouraged to have that attraction reach out to Gateway and make an introduction. They can also visit galaxyconnect.com and reach the team via the contact form on the site.