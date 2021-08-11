AIMS International announces partnership with International Ride Training

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — AIMS International, the unmatched leader in amusement safety education, has partnered with International Ride Training, IRT, to develop the operations track curriculum for the 2022 AIMS International Safety Seminar, January 9-14 in Galveston, Texas.

The annual safety seminar has expanded in recent years to include aquatic education programming cultivated by the world leader in aquatic safety, Ellis and Associates, dedicated courses in Spanish and new this year, International Ride Training will deliver the operations curriculum, delivering upon the innovative educational experience its attendees expect.

“International Ride Training is the gold standard in operational safety services and this new partnership will enhance our operations track content, delivering safety education consistent with current trends and important to operations professionals in the amusement industry,” said AIMS International Executive Director MJ Brewer. “AIMS strives to provide the most advanced educational content delivered by industry professionals who are experts in their field and this partnership with IRT furthers that mission.”

“AIMS is the amusement industry’s leading provider of safety education and we are pleased and excited to lend International Ride Training’s industry-leading ride operations experience and expertise to the 2022 Safety Seminar.” said International Ride Training Co-Owner Erik Beard.

The AIMS International Safety Seminar offers educational opportunities and certification testing for amusement industry professionals who are interested in increasing their knowledge and skills for the purpose of improving safety in the amusement industry. Course offerings at the 2022 Safety Seminar will include aquatics, operations, maintenance, Spanish language, inspection, safety and more topics in classroom settings, as well as hands-on educational experiences at nearby parks.

Additional details of the 2022 AIMS International Safety Seminar, including registration, pricing and schedules will be released in September.