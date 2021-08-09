Celebrate 10 years Of Lego Ninjago with the ultimate immersive experience at Legoland California Resort!

CARLSBAD, Calif. — At LEGOLAND California Resort, from August 13 – September 5, celebrate 10 years of LEGO NINJAGO with a limited time AR digital experience. Real and virtual worlds collide, as visitors have the chance to enter the world of NINJAGO and complete the challenges alongside their favorite characters.

In a first for LEGOLAND Parks, the combination of augmented reality and real-life experience lets visitors share in the spirit of NINJAGO and see what it’s really like to ‘Be Ninja!’

Master Wu and his team of ninja have been searching for a missing Golden Amulet that holds the secrets of NINJAGO for a very long time. Without it, the future of NINJAGO is in jeopardy. Now Master Wu is coming to LEGOLAND California as he looks for warriors to join his quest. ‘Be a Ninja’ and protect NINJAGO!

This exclusive event invites visitors to learn ninja moves on a quest to unlock six Golden Amulet fragments and reunite them to protect the Spinjitzu legacy. Kai, Cole, Zane, Jay, Lloyd and Nya will digitally share their individual elemental powers and lead the way.On completion of the quest, visitors will be rewarded with a mini AR video of their adventures alongside the NINJAGO team. Plus, the chance to receive their very own Golden Amulet.

The LEGO NINJAGO augmented reality experience is just one of many amazing NINJAGO experiences to be enjoyed at LEGOLAND California. The celebration of all things NINJAGO continues including:

Find the Ninja in MINILAND – The hunt is on to spot Kai, Cole, Zane, Jay, Lloyd, Nya and Master Wu, so they can start their adventure

Meet the ninja – character meet and greet

Ninja Build – Create your own LEGO Dragon or NINJA to leave your mark on our very own LEGO globe inside Rebuild the World.

NINJA Face Painting and Caricatures – Be drawn as your favorite NINJAGO character and transform into your favorite ninja with your choice of LEGO Ninjago themed face painting!

LEGOLAND California Resort features more than 60 rides, shows and attractions all geared to families with children ages 2-12 years old. The LEGONINJAGOevent will be included in Park admission along with everything that LEGOLAND has to offer. Guests can purchase tickets and reserve their spot through LEGOLAND California’s reservation system for their desired Park visit. For more Resort information, operating schedule and to make reservations, visit: www.legoland.com/california.