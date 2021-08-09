Craft Beer Festival returns to SeaWorld Orlando this fall with fresh pours, gourmet bites and a new craft beer dinner series

ORLANDO, Fla. — Just in time for International Beer Day, the park voted #1 amusement park in the USA by the USA Today 10Best Reader’s Poll, is serving up an incredible party for craft beer lovers! SeaWorld’s Craft Beer Festival features more than 100 crafts brews, wines, seltzers, and cocktails. Guests can sample an unbeatable mix of domestic and local Florida favorites, plus savor more than 20 food items expertly paired to match their preferred brew. And to top it all off, festive entertainment will keep the party going all day long. This is the one craft beer celebration guests won’t want to miss. The fun is brewing Fridays, Saturdays, & Sundays, plus Labor Day, August 13 – September 12 only at SeaWorld

New This Year! Craft Beer Festival Dinner Series

Guests can enhance their Craft Beer Festival experience and attend an exclusive craft beer dinner on select festival evenings. Featuring seventeen favorite Florida local and national breweries and distilleries, attendees will enjoy a welcome reception with specialty craft beverages and small bites, followed by a signature four-course dinner complemented with brewery-selected beers and spirits. Presenting breweries will host a “beer-talk” and interact with guests throughout the evening. Hosted in the private Reef Room at Sharks Underwater Grill, this exclusive ticketed event is the ultimate celebration of craft brews fit for both the “craft-beer connoisseur” and the “craft-brew curious” fan.

2021 Craft Beer Festival Dinner Series Dates:

Saturday, August 14 Funky Buddha, Oakland Park, FL

Sunday, August 15 Big Storm Brewing Co., Orlando, FL

Friday, August 20 Crooked Can Brewing Co., Winter Garden, FL

Saturday, August 21 Orange Blossom Brewing, Orlando, FL

Sunday, August 22 Wicked Weed Brewing, Asheville, NC

Friday, August 27 Sam Adams, Boston, MA

Saturday, August 28 Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co., Orlando, FL

Sunday, August 29 South Beach Brewing Co., Miami, FL

Friday, September 3 JDub’s Brewing Co., Orlando, FL

Saturday, September 4 Persimmon Hollow Brewing, Orlando, FL

Sunday, September 5 Alcatraz Brewing, Lakeland, FL

Friday, September 10 Sierra Nevada Brewing, Chico, CA

Saturday, September 11 Elysian Brewing, Seattle, WA

Sunday, September 12 Signature Series: Woodford Reserve Bourbon, Versailles, KY

Bonus Dates:

Friday, September 17 Cigar City Brewing, Tampa, FL

Saturday, September 18 Signature Series: Yuengling featuring Sheryl Yuengling, Pottsville, PA

Yuengling featuring Sheryl Yuengling, Pottsville, PA Sunday, September 19 Signature Series: Jack Daniel’s Family, Lynchburg, TN

Theme Park Pub Grub for Every Palette!

SeaWorld Orlando’s Craft Beer Festival features 20+ specialty dishes for guests to discover and pair with their new favorite craft brew, frozen cocktail, or non-alcoholic beverage. Guests can explore an array of flavors with brand-new festival fare, including: NEW! Beer Battered Popcorn Rock Shrimp paired with Kraft Heinz™ Four Pepper Ranch

NEW! Crispy Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

NEW! Stout Glazed Tuna Lollipop with Daikon & Wakami Slaw & Wasabi Aioli

NEW! Smoked Brisket Kraft Heinz™ Creamy White Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese

NEW! Beer & Cheese Stuffed Beef Sliders with Pickled Mayo and Ale BBQ Sauce

To explore what’s “on tap” and “on the table”, explore our full event menu & guide: seaworld.com/orlando/events/craft-beer-festival/menus/

Savor and save with a Craft Beer Festival Tasting Lanyard!

For the best value to taste a variety of food and drink offerings, guests can purchase a Craft Beer Fest Sampler Lanyard, starting at only $50.00. Pass Members get an exclusive offer: 15 items for the same price as a 12-item Sampler (that’s 3 bonus samples)!

For all alcohol purchases, including sampler lanyard redemption for alcoholic items, guests must be 21 years of age or older to be served.

Not into Beer? No fear! Enjoy festival cuisine, frozen cocktails & mocktails, live music and more!

Beyond the brews, SeaWorld offers plenty of delicious options for everyone to enjoy at the Craft Beer Festival this year. From delectable bourbon tastings to chilling frozen cocktails and seltzers, satisfying refreshment is abundantly available in every corner of the park. Several festival locations feature non-alcoholic beverage options as well.

Best Way to Play:

Now through August 15, SeaWorld is offering a BOGO 50% Off Sale! Guests can buy one, get one 50% off on single- or multi-day tickets. And for guests looking for the best perks during Craft Beer Festival and all of SeaWorld’s special events throughout the year, get a SeaWorld Annual Pass with great benefit options including free parking, free guest tickets and more. Annual Passes start as low as $12 per month for a limited time.