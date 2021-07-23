Live Daniel Tiger shows return to Idlewild and SoakZone as operating hours expand

LIGONIER, Pa. — Idlewild and SoakZone welcomes back Daniel Tiger, Katerina Kittycat, and more friends to its neighborhood as The Best Kids’ Park in the World launches into a whole new level of fun with one month to go in this summer’s daily operating schedule.

With conditions continuing to improve in this comeback summer, Idlewild’s popular stage show, Daniel Tiger’s Grr-ific Day, returns to the Raccoon Lagoon section of the Ligonier landmark. Children can enjoy live performances every hour from noon until 4 p.m. Come August 1, an all-new show, Dance! Dance! Dance!, debuts to get every member of the family movin’ and groovin’ to popular tunes. A royal return is also underway: Princess Lily is back in Story Book Forest! Young lords and ladies can meet with the princess, residing at Story Book Forest’s castle. All these new friends create a need for more time for fun, and Idlewild is ready to deliver: on July’s remaining Fridays and Saturdays, the park will remain open until 8 p.m. those nights.

“We are seeing increased demand from our guests to visit our beautiful park and enjoy our family-friendly thrills,” said Idlewild and SoakZone General Manager Brandon Leonatti. “Adding these exciting entertainment options rounds out a great day at the Best Kids’ Park in the World. Season Passholders have even more reason to celebrate: two exclusive Passholder Appreciation Days were just added to the Idlewild calendar on July 27 and August 10, offering early access to the SoakZone’s Wowabunga Family Wave Pool, Lazy River, and Little Squirts. Plus, special activities and giveaways that morning – what better way to start a day!