Holiday World declares national holiday

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari’s Wildebeest water coaster will send its one-millionth boat soon, and when it does, the park is declaring a new holiday: National Water Coaster Day.

Splashin’ Safari water park was recently named the #2 Water Park in the nation by Fodor’s Travel and was also named a top water park in the country by USA Today. Splashin’ Safari’s newest water coaster, Cheetah Chase, was also named the top new water park attraction of 2020 by USA Today.

“We are Holiday World, after all,” says Fourth-Generation Owner and Director of Communications Leah Koch. “Commemorating this moment with a new holiday just seems perfect.”

The famous water park has three notable water coasters:

Wildebeest : the #1 Water Park Ride in the World since it opened in 2010

: the #1 Water Park Ride in the World since it opened in 2010 Mammoth : Holds the Guinness World Record for longest water coaster

: Holds the Guinness World Record for longest water coaster Cheetah Chase: the World’s First Launched Water Coaster

“We’re declaring this holiday from the Water Coaster Capital of the World, but there are several water coasters across the country,” adds Koch. “We hope more parks will join us in celebrating every year.”

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari are open daily through August 10. Both parks are celebrating 75 Years of Family Fun with a ceremony on August 3. The parks will host Kids World during weekends August 21 – September 19 and Happy Halloween Weekends will run from September 25 – October 31.