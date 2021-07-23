“Scoob! 4D Experience” makes world premiere in Las Vegas

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The world’s most beloved canine detective and his Mystery Inc. gang are headed to SimEx-Iwerks Entertainment theaters worldwide. SimEx-Iwerks has once again collaborated with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment to deliver a special effects experience fit for the whole family: “SCOOB! 4D Experience”. The new show premiered at the Adventuredome at Circus Circus Hotel & Casino on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 and is exclusively available to SimEx-Iwerks 3D and 4D Theaters.

Generations old and new will recognize the familiar characters that will get to the bottom of any mystery in this 14-minute 4D Experience. The classic brand’s lovable stars – Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, Fred, Velma and Daphne – all appear in this all-new action-packed, funny, and exciting adventure.

“This new experience is an impactful addition to our library because of the Scooby-Doo brand’s incredibly wide appeal,” says Mike Frueh, Senior Vice President, Licensing & Distribution, SimEx-Iwerks. “The whole family will find something to love in this show – nostalgic memories for the parents and grandparents, and fast-paced fun for the kids.”

The stars of the show face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever when they learn of a plot to unleash a wild beast from a prehistoric underworld. The crime-busting crew bands together and rallies other friends to help. Amidst the chaos caused by terrorizing robots and a power-hungry villain, they discover more about Scooby’s past and his secret legacy. With all-new 3D animation and special effects to illuminate the on-screen action, this may be the Mystery Machine’s wildest adventure yet.

“SCOOB! 4D” was transformed from Warner Bros. Picture’s theatrical release, “SCOOB!” which premiered in 2020.