Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo celebrates National Carousel Day

On Sunday, July 25, guests will be able to enjoy complimentary rides on the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo Endangered Species Carousel in honor of National Carousel Day.

The Endangered Species Carousel opened in 1994 and is the first carousel of its kind. The Carousel was manufactured by The Carousel Works out of Mansfield, Ohio. The carousel is popular among guests and members and features thirty-six figures and two stationary chariots. The carousel depicts endangered species from Southeast Asia including a Dugon, Babirusa, Cassowary, Tapir, and Cheetah. An Orangutan even sits at the center of the carousel watching riders go by!

Come visit us for a fun day at the Zoo and free rides on our beautiful carousel.