Celebrate National Waterpark Day at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor

National Waterpark Day…the only day of the year where getting completely soaked is the ultimate goal!

Whether you’re thirsty for excitement, itching for a carefree summer experience, or looking to make a splash with the family, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor is where you want to be for National Waterpark Day on July 28th. Currently the Arlington Convention & Visitors Bureau is offering package bundles which include premiere lodging and a ticket to Six Flags Hurricane Harbor.

With over 40 rides and attractions, get ready to ride some waves at the massive waterpark. Beyond the sensational water rides, you can soak up some of that warm Texas sun while rafting down the Lazy River Cruise. Consider a midday visit to Suntan Lagoon for a little rest between high-intensity rides. And be sure to take the little ones to Splashwater Beach, a child-friendly oasis with over 40 interactive water features. The youngest water park enthusiasts will enjoy Hook’s Ship for pirate-themed exploits on the high seas. This vessel comes equipped with nets for climbing and four colorful slides, so the little ones can experience twists and turns before being deposited in refreshing waters.

Roaring rapids, river rides…get ready to be tossed by the tide! Happy National Waterpark Day!