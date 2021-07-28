Celebrate National Water Park Day and get ready to “hang ten” – all-new tiki bar coming soon to Adventure Island

TAMPA, Fla. — Recently named one of the best outdoor water parks in the country according to USA TODAY readers, Adventure Island proudly announces the new Hang Ten Tiki Bar will open with an all-new menu of tropical delights this September.

As the water park’s first full-service bar, the laid-back vibes of Hang Ten Tiki Bar will offer an all-new wave of refreshment to guests as they splash between thrilling slides and relaxing waterways. With hand-crafted signature cocktails, fan-favorite local brews, and a regional and international rum selection, Hang Ten Tiki Bar will offer guests a perfect island oasis, along with seasonal small bites to fuel up for all-day fun.

For those who are ready to get on island time right away, the park is offering a sip-and-sneak peek at the new menu starting Wednesday, July 28, to celebrate National Water Park Day. Served in a souvenir tiki cup, “Paradise Passion Fruit Mojito”- one of the all-new Hang Ten Tiki Bar signature cocktails, will be available for purchase for a limited time at the Bayou Beach Club at Mango Joe’s.