Contact your Representative and Senator and ask them to support H.R. 3392 – The Family Fun Act

Congressman Andrew Garbarino (R-NY) and Congressman Tom Suozzi (D-NY) introduced H.R. 3392 – The Family Fun Act – which would expand eligibility for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Shutter Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) program to include amusement parks and other community businesses.

The Family Fun Act will amend the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act to include “attraction operators” as an eligible business to participate in the SVOG program, broadening the definition of SVOG eligible businesses allowing amusement parks and similar business to apply for funding from the over $16 billion grant program administered by SBA.

“The amusement park industry, a key driver of travel and tourism on Long Island, has been deeply impacted by the pandemic,” said Rep. Garbarino, a member of the House Committee on Small Business. “However, it is an industry that has been largely neglected by pandemic relief funding. Small businesses should not be denied vital funding due to a technicality. This bill will broaden the definition of eligible businesses and open the door to grant funding for amusement parks, arcades, concession stands, bowling alleys, and other businesses that have been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic but have yet to receive relief.”

“SVOG was created to help the entertainment industries that were forced to remain closed during the pandemic, but some were left off the eligibility list,” said David Oberlander, president of NEAAPA – The Northeast’s Entertainment Association that represents amusement parks and attractions throughout the Northeastern United States.“The Family Fun Act, led by Rep. Garbarino and Rep. Suozzi, will correct that omission and allow the attractions industry to get back on its feet again, preserving jobs and providing safe entertainment for guests.”

The Family Fun Act has been referred to the House Committee on Small Business for consideration.

NEAAPA asks that you please share this with your Federal Representative so they can support this bill. Our industry needs to have its voice heard loud and clear in Washington, D.C. on this issue, so we need as much support as we can get.