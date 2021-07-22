August 2021
August 2021 issue of Amusement Today
- Phoenix rises at Deno’s Wonder Wheel Park
- New offerings spotlight Cedar Point’s 150 year history
- RMC gives rise to the Jersey Devil
- Mack spinning coaster at Plopsaland De Panne
- Kings Island Camp Cedar opens
- Massive crowds enter Marvel stories at Disney’s Avengers Campus
- Quassy’s Rock n’ Drive-In Laser Show
- Fireworks return to Florida amusement parks
- Pizza Ranch opens three new FECs with Embed’s SmartTOUCH
- 68th annual Watermelon Thump Festival has a good run for 2021
- ADG launches new type of compact, stationary surf wave pool
- Larson International uses COVID-19 pandemic to build inventory
- Cedar Point celebrates 150th anniversary full scale — a year late
- Passing of industry legends Charlie Dinn and Paul Ruben
- Castle Park, Western Train Company restore historic carousel
- Water park officials ramp up recruiting, training efforts for season
- PPG, Six Flags enter into a five-year agreement
- Roller Coaster Museum unveils new additions to ACE, Thrill Seekers United … and more!