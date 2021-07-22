BPAA’S TV series will feature Intercard’s Jason Mitchell on the benefits of cashless technology for bowling operators

ST. LOUIS — Amusement technology changes fast and bowling operators need to keep up with the latest and how best to use it to improve operations and the bottom line. On July 27 and August 24 at 10:15 am EDT the Bowling Proprietors Association of America’s “Tuesday Morning Profit Break” online TV show will present a two-part series on the benefits of a card system.

FEC arcade expert and Intercard sales rep Jason Mitchell will be the special guest, offering insights on unlocking the power of cashless systems to create higher value for customers, build sales and control costs in bowling center arcades and attractions.

BPAA’s John Karabatsos will be the host for these episodes of the popular weekly online show. He is a veteran of the arcade industry with extensive experience as an executive for NAMCO USA and Brunswick. “ ‘Tuesday Morning Profit Break’ is an opportunity for sharing insights on how to grow revenue, reduce costs and enrich yourself, your team, and your business,” says Karabatsos.

BPAA members can view the latest episode of “Tuesday Morning Profit Break” at https://bowlinguniversity.net/. Archived episodes are available on BPAA’s YouTube channel.

Intercard is part of Smart Buy, BPAA’s endorsement program, and has been chosen by the Smart Buy committee as the best cashless technology system for BPAA members. Smart Buy provides BPAA Members with national account pricing and tremendous discounts they cannot get on their own.