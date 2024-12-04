Two Brass Ring Awards for WhiteWater and a slate of exciting new products

VANCOUVER, Canada — With IAAPA Expo 2024 completed, WhiteWater reflects on the impact the company’s new products made at the show; receiving two Brass Ring Awards as runners up in the following categories: Best New Product: Class A (over $2M) for Walhalla and Class B (under $2M) for Mini Blaster. In addition to award wins, WhiteWater unveiled more new products this year than in any year prior.

Walhalla—Fastest 6-Person Raft Ride in the World

A fusion between two eye-catching attractions—first, Boomerango and then Manta—Walhalla is a unique 6-person ride that combines the highest climbs, the fastest speeds, and the biggest thrills in WhiteWater’s portfolio.

Showcased at Meryal Waterpark in Lusail, Qatar, the secret to Walhalla’s popularity is that it checks all the boxes:

Fear-inducing plunge at 11.4 meters (37.4 feet)

Ludicrous lateral high speed at 50 km/h (31 mph)

Up to seven exhilarating oscillations

Maximum Gs and weightless sensations

An experience to be enjoyed face to face with friends and family

A viral ride proven to garner over 286 million views from a single Instagram reel

Beyond the thrills, Walhalla is designed to operate with low energy and low water consumption, and therefore, low operating cost for an attraction of this size.

Mini Blaster—Pint-Sized Master Blaster Thrills for Kids

This shrunken down version of the iconic Master Blaster allows children 36 inches (91.4 cm) and taller to enjoy the exciting uphill blasts and stomach-tickling drops of a water coaster, just like the big kids.

Compared to the adult version, Mini Blaster’s accelerations are less abrupt, the speed is at an enjoyable 25 km/h (15.5 mph) versus 48 km/h (30 mph), and the ride duration is shorter, at just over 20 seconds. With the run-out lane intentionally placed at the entrance to the ride, kids can line up to ride again and again for high throughput. This layout and its slide path are also ideal for a park with a very limited available footprint.

The first Mini Blaster opened this past season in the new kids’ area at Schlitterbahn New Braunfels in Texas, who declared, “The ride is a winner to us.”

“The contrast between these award-worthy products couldn’t be greater, but they are both proven to thrill their target audiences,” said Doug Smith, Global Head of Sales. “Kudos to everyone involved for the careful thought and hard work that went into making these attractions a reality.”

Record Number of New Products and Innovations Unveiled

Last year at IAAPA Expo, WhiteWater launched Wall Runner, which will bring a sensational ride experience to Soaky Mountain Waterpark in Tennessee next year, with its first-of-its-kind lateral acceleration that extends the zero-G feeling.

This year, the company revealed the following new products:

Topspin – Embrace the Downward Spiral

The latest addition to WhiteWater’s compact footprint features, Topspin’s high-banking corkscrew descent makes a standout attraction on its own but can also be combined with other features to create a high-thrill slide sure to please guests. It is available either as an open or an enclosed model. Topspin will debut at Parrot Island Waterpark in Arkansas.

Nautilus – Flashiest 90° Turns

Over, under, around, through, Nautilus is a novel way to take 90-degree turns. It makes for an ideal fusion slide because of its adaptability to differing incoming slide paths and speeds. Nautilus is available in two models: one enclosed, and the other with a center opening for a flume-thru-flume slide or even a walkway or crawl-through. Nautilus will also debut at Parrot Island Waterpark in Arkansas.

Slingshot – Rapid Drop and Return

Slingshot gives riders a rapid change of direction for high-banking curves that can be as fun to watch as it is to ride. With an intimidating sawtooth finish, Slingshot’s curves not only heighten the physical presence of any slide but also work well in tight environments where space is a minimum while also helping to contain water effectively. Slingshot will debut at Yas Waterworld in Abu Dhabi.

Covered Boomerango – Outdoor Feature for Indoor Water Park

The iconic zero-G Boomerango wall can now be covered to extend outside the building of an indoor water park. This not only saves precious footprint inside, it also creates an optimal roadside billboard. Covered Boomerango will debut at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions – Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.

Fiesta Slide – Large and In Charge

Simple and irresistible, Fiesta Slide allows up to six adults to slide down an undulated ramp side by side. It is available in varying heights and thrill levels, and its wide surface allows for creative theming or a park’s branding. Fiesta Slide debuted at Evermore Resort in Florida this year and has proven to be a laugh generator.

SmartPay – Flexible Tokenization

SmartPay by Vantage empowers a venue’s customers through shared payment access with their friends and family, e.g. for corporate events or for teenage children, and the ability to set personalized spending limits per person. A smarter way to pay, this feature is perfect for managing charging privileges across groups of guests while providing both security, autonomy, and the opportunity to increase purchases. The first implementation of SmartPay will be at San Antonio Zoo in Texas.

“These awards and new products demonstrate WhiteWater’s continued commitment to providing both unique attractions and clever solutions to serve diverse market needs,” said Onno Meeter, WhiteWater’s President, Water Parks. “As we head into 2025, we are excited to bring these new innovations to life.”