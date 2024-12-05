PB Amusement adds amusement industry veteran to its team

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — PB Amusement, LLC is proud to announce the addition of Dave Mugnaini as the Director of Guest Services and Business Development. With over 15 years of amusement industry hospitality leadership and 10 years of leadership experience at Universal Orlando in Park Operations management, Dave oversaw the short- and long-term development of department strategies for Guest Services and Attractions Operations. This included the development and facilitation of training for large-scale event planning, change management, and shaping and improving the overall guest hospitality experience.

After years in Operations, Dave is excited to utilize his passion and love for the industry on a new path; helping to partner parks, attractions, F.E.C’s, and more with manufacturers and suppliers to find the right fit for their organization. Pete Barto, President of PB Amusement, LLC said, “I have known Dave since he was an IAAPA Show Ambassador almost 20 years ago, and have followed his career. He brings a unique skill set, strong work ethic, impressive sales acumen, and the kind of passion for our industry that I have always admired.” In addition to offering sales support, Dave will allow PB Amusement, LLC to add guest services evaluation and operations training to its expanding consulting services that already include buying services for new and used attractions and safety inspections for rides and parks.

PB Amusement, LLC has been in business for nearly five years, and has established itself as a trustworthy, reliable and reputable source for problem solving in the amusement and attractions industry. In addition to its consultancy services, the company boasts a formal portfolio of more than 20 manufacturers and suppliers, along with additional connections with a near endless global network of partners and friends in the industry willing to help PB Amusement meet the needs of every aspect of a park’s project. Be it wet and dry rides, story-based attractions and simulators, maintenance and rehab projects (including padding and fiberglass replacement), fabrication, warehousing and storage, print services, food and beverage, and sustainable/renewable products, PB Amusement, LLC has built an impressive collection of unique and diverse solutions to help build attendance and guest satisfaction for every kind of facility in the amusement and attractions industry. For more information on PB Amusement, LLC, visit their website at www.PBAmusement.com.