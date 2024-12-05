AREA15, Universal Music Group Nashville launch HOLIDAZE: a country xmas music experience

LAS VEGAS — AREA15, the immersive art, entertainment and events district known for connecting live music, experiential attractions and production technology, proudly announces HOLIDAZE: A Country Xmas Music Experience with genre-leader Universal Music Group Nashville. Located inside Museum Fiasco, HOLIDAZE presents a curated list of holiday hits inside an immersive audio and light experience that puts audiences in the pulse of music from artists including Alan Jackson, Brenda Lee, Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker, George Strait, Kacey Musgraves, Little Big Town, Toby Keith, Mickey Guyton, and more.

Country music fans can also enjoy a pop-up merch shop located just outside of Museum Fiasco. Ideal for holiday gifting or collectors, the shop will offer signed vinyl, CD box sets and special edition Christmas records from artists such as Luke Bryan, Toby Keith, Parker McCollum, Patsy Cline, Reba McEntire, Sam Hunt, Terri Clark and more. Clothing, including long sleeve tops, t-shirts and Shania Twain’s iconic sequin leopard bomber jacket, will also be available.

The HOLIDAZE experience launches Thursday, Dec. 5, in conjunction with the kickoff of the National Finals Rodeo events taking over Las Vegas. The immersive light and sound experience, enhanced by the music of the world’s favorite country artists, will be FREE to enter for the entire month of December. The experience will run through Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.