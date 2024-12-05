Legoland California’s 22nd Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony to welcome Hallmark Channel Stars Daniella Monet, Lyndsy Fonseca, and charity founder Allison Holker Boss!

CARLSBAD, Calif. — LEGOLAND California Resort is honored to announce Daniella Monet and Lyndsy Fonseca, stars of Hallmark Channel’s “Holiday Crashers,” and Move with Kindness Foundation’s founder, Allison Holker Boss, as this year’s special guests lighting the 35-foot-tall LEGO Christmas tree at the family theme park’s 22nd annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, Dec. 6th, 2024.

Monet is best known for her role as Trina on Nickelodeon’s “Victorious” and her starring roles in “Baby Daddy,” and “Cousins for Life.” Fonseca is best known for portraying Colleen Carlton on the CBS soap opera “The Young and the Restless” and Alexandra “Alex” on The CW show “Nikita.” Monet and Fonseca star as two best friends, Bri and Toni, in Hallmark Channel’s new original movie, “Holiday Crashers” as part of this year’s Countdown to Christmas lineup.

“So You Think You Can Dance” star Boss is also the founder of “Move With Kindness,” a charity dedicated to her late husband, Stephen tWitch Boss, former DJ and executive producer of the “Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Her goal is to promote love and mental health awareness. To support her cause, LEGOLAND California Resort, on behalf of Monet and Fonseca, will contribute $10,000 to the “Move With Kindness Foundation” at the upcoming ceremony.

Monet, Fonseca and Boss will help pull the switch that lights the family theme park’s 35-foot-tall LEGO Christmas tree. Built brick by brick from more than 364,481 LEGO® and DUPLO® bricks, it took a team of Master Model Builders nearly 3,000 hours to design and build. Following the special tree lighting, a stunning fireworks display will light up the sky, marking the start of the Resort’s festive fireworks shows. These will take place every Saturday in December and nightly from Dec. 21 to 30.

This year’s Holidays celebration at LEGOLAND® California Resort features tasty treats, new shows, and for the first time ever, an Elf Extravaganza! Guests can train to become an elf at the new Elf Training Academy, take “elfies” with the all-new LEGO® elf characters, Ivy and Frode, mail letters to LEGO Santa, or master their jolly good dance moves at the new Holly Hype Dance Party on select dates now through Jan.5. Guests can also give back this season by building a LEGO heart inside the new Build to Give Workshop! For every heart that is built and shared with #BuildToGive, LEGO® will donate a set to a child in need of play.

All holiday festivities, including the tree lighting ceremony, are included with general Park admission and select annual passes.