Lake Compounce celebrates Pawliday Lights & Giving Tuesday

Lake Compounce is making spirts bright all week long as it continues its Holiday Lights tradition. Beginning today, Giving Tuesday, America’s First Amusement Park will donate one 2025 Single Day Ticket for every 2025 Season Pass sold on December 3 to the Alzheimer’s Association of CT.

The park is currently offering up to $70 off on 2025 Season Passes during its Cyber Week Sale. Select passes include FREE admission to Holiday Lights and bonus perks like free friend tickets, free soda, free parking and more.

The park’s week of giving continues with the most paw-tastic time of the year at Lake Compounce as the park hosts its annual Pawliday Lights this Sunday, December 8. Families and their furry family members are invited to the park to join in the joy of the season from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Those that bring pet food, toys, or treats to the park as a donation to the Meriden Humane Society will receive one free 2025 Single Day Ticket to enjoy the park any one day next summer. The Meriden Humane Society will also be at the park throughout the day with adoptable dogs for those looking to add to the family this holiday season.

Holiday Lights at Lake Compounce runs weekends now through December 29 with a bonus day on Thursday, December 26. The timeless holiday tradition features more than 500,000 lights, meet and greets with Santa, a variety of family friendly rides, CT’s Tallest Christmas Tree, festive foods and more.