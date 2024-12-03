December 2024 issue
By amusementtoday | December 3, 2024
The DECEMBER 2024 issue includes:
- IAFE expects one of its largest turnouts ever for 2024 Trade Show
- Christmas at the Caverns delivers a unique holiday celebration
- Annual Holiday Cooking Guide
- Looking to the future — Texas Winter Park makes plans for 2025
- Louisville’s Kentucky Kingdom opens for first Christmas celebration
- Busch Gardens Tampa Bay enhances Christmas Town event
- Rain-free weather at State Fair of Texas delivers 24 days of fun
- More than 912,000 people visited this year’s Washington State Fair
- Rain dampened attendance but not spirits at State Fair of Louisiana
- Seeing demand for comfortable spaces, Rulantica adds luxury suites
- World Waterpark Association’s trade show returns to Las Vegas
- WWA celebrates 2024 Hall of Fame inductees at trade show event
- Silver Dollar City begins half billion dollar investment with new hotel
- Circus Circus Hotel & Casino home to world’s largest permanent circus
- Woman of Influence: ACE’s Elizabeth Ringas
- History in the making: a model for preserving the past at Iowa State Fair
- PACE Seminar trains more than 120 at Knoebels, in classrooms
- 12 great reasons to attend the 2025 AIMS International Safety Seminar … and so much more!