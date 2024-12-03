December 2024 issue

The DECEMBER 2024 issue includes:

  • IAFE expects one of its largest turnouts ever for 2024 Trade Show
  • Christmas at the Caverns delivers a unique holiday celebration
  • Annual Holiday Cooking Guide
  • Looking to the future — Texas Winter Park makes plans for 2025
  • Louisville’s Kentucky Kingdom opens for first Christmas celebration
  • Busch Gardens Tampa Bay enhances Christmas Town event
  • Rain-free weather at State Fair of Texas delivers 24 days of fun
  • More than 912,000 people visited this year’s Washington State Fair
  • Rain dampened attendance but not spirits at State Fair of Louisiana
  • Seeing demand for comfortable spaces, Rulantica adds luxury suites
  • World Waterpark Association’s trade show returns to Las Vegas
  • WWA celebrates 2024 Hall of Fame inductees at trade show event
  • Silver Dollar City begins half billion dollar investment with new hotel
  • Circus Circus Hotel & Casino home to world’s largest permanent circus
  • Woman of Influence: ACE’s Elizabeth Ringas
  • History in the making: a model for preserving the past at Iowa State Fair
  • PACE Seminar trains more than 120 at Knoebels, in classrooms
  • 12 great reasons to attend the 2025 AIMS International Safety Seminar … and so much more!
