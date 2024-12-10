The winter music series returns to Dollywood’s Dreammore Resort And Spa

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — A lineup of talented performers is set to take the stage during this year’s Winter Music Series, creating unforgettable memories at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa. Sounds of unique and harmonious melodies fill the Smoky Mountain air as event guests enjoy a series of musical performances in an intimate setting.

The 2025 Winter Music Series is a ticketed event open to both resort guests and non-resort guests, providing an extraordinary experience during winter weekends throughout the months of January and March. Each performance begins at 7 p.m.

The event kicks off on Friday, Jan. 24-25 with performances featuring Linda Davis, a Grammy award-winning country star. Her duet with Reba McEntire, “Does He Love You,” reached No. 1 on the Billboard country charts and won a Grammy for Best Country Vocal Collaboration. Davis has recorded more than 15 singles and has acquired three Grammy wins in her career.

Michelle Wright takes the stage Jan. 31- Feb. 1 to entertain attendees with her amazing voice and stage presence. Asa Canadian born artist who has won more than 40 major awards, Wright has made a name for herself in the U.S. with multiple Top Ten hits. In addition to her awards, she has sold millions of albums and has graced the stage on six continents.

Aaron Tippin’s undeniable talent takes center stage Feb. 7-8. Tippin’s debut single “You’ve Got to Stand for Something,” became a popular anthem for American soldiers fighting in the Gulf War, establishing him as a distinct act tailored for the American working class. His achievements over the years include one platinum album and six gold albums.

The unique sound, range and depth of Gary Morris will take the stage Feb. 14-15. His 15 Top Ten hits paired with his five No. 1 singles have made him one of country music’s biggest stars. Morris is a multi-talented act, bringing experience from Broadway with him on stage.

Ruby Leigh, one of the stars of Season 24 of “The Voice,” will grace the series Feb. 21-22. Her impressive audition onthe show prompted all four judges to fight to get her on their team, and she enthusiastically picked Reba McEntire as her coach. Her all natural and remarkable voice led her to finish as runner-up in her season.

With eight Top Ten hits under his belt, Mark Willis will close out the Winter Music Series from Feb. 28 to March 1. Willis has recorded Gold and Platinum albums, and his song “19 Somethin’” spent six weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

Guests can purchase the Winter Music Series room package that includes a standard room at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa and admission for two to each evening of music. Winter Music Series tickets are $20 for general admission; $15 for Dollywood Season Passholders and guests of DreamMore Resort and Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort; and $5 for resort guests who are Dollywood Season Passholders.