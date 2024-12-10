Merlin Entertainments’ Legoland New York Resort lights up the holiday season with spectacular tree lighting ceremony

GOSHEN, N.Y. — LEGOLAND New York Resort built on the spirit of the holiday season with its 2nd Annual LEGO Christmas tree lighting during last weekend’s Holiday Bricktacular, presented by Hallmark Channel. Guests gathered to witness the illumination of the Park’s iconic LEGO Christmas tree, a towering masterpiece constructed from more than 364,000 LEGO DUPLO bricks. The evening featured exclusive tree lighting entertainment, appearances of all the LEGO Holiday Costume Characters and an appearance by special guest Wes Brown, fan favorite Hallmark Channel star and host of the upcoming “Ready, Set, Glow” unscripted series, part of the Countdown to Christmas. Guests can visit the tree and enjoy the event’s other festive activities on select dates through Jan. 4.

‘Tis the Season for Shows

In addition to the LEGO Christmas tree, guests can enjoy holiday shows and activities across the Resort this season. Put your holiday skills to the test during Elf Training Academy with a festive new friend, LEGO® Holiday Elf Frode! Then get into the spirit of the season with Reindeer girl at Holly Hype Dance Party and get swept into winter fun during the frost-filled Festival of Flurries with LEGO® Snowman!

Festive Fun + Merry Meet & Greets Inside Holiday Headquarters

It wouldn’t be the holiday season without a visit from some LEGO characters from the North Pole. Guests can find their favorite yuletide friends inside Holiday Headquarters in LEGO® City, including LEGO Santa, *new* Holiday Elf Ivy, Gingerbread Man and Toy Solider. Plus, LEGO Santa’s best elves are helping guests write and send him letters inside the North Pole Postal Service, where you can watch your letter magically mailed to the North Pole right before your eyes!

Gliding Through Icicle Alley

Step into a bricktastic winter wonderland and glide across the all-new glice skating rink in LEGO City! Build your holiday memories as you skate around in true LEGO style. There’s no added fee – skating and skate rentals are included with Park admission!

Build to Give Campaign

For more fun-filled holiday experiences, guests are encouraged to get involved in the Build To Give campaign, a part of the LEGO® Group’s global initiative to bring joy to children in need. At the Park’s Holiday Headquarters, visitors can participate in the Build To Give initiative where they can create their own heart-shaped LEGO creations. For every heart posted on social media (Instagram, Facebook, or X) using hashtag #BuildToGive, the LEGO Group will donate a LEGO set to a child in need. This heartwarming activity gives families the chance to share the spirit of giving while celebrating the season.

Holly Jolly Nights at LEGOLAND Hotel

The popular Sleepover Series is back! Hotel guests will have the opportunity to eat breakfast with LEGO Santa, become master toy makers through holiday themed LEGO build challenges, join in on a holiday dance party, and join in on elf games throughout the night.