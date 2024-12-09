Merlin Entertainments’ Legoland Florida Resort officially kicks off the holiday season with spectacular tree lighting ceremony

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Legoland Florida Resort kicked off the holiday season in spectacular fashion with an iconic tree lighting ceremony for its brand-new tree at its annual Holidays at Legoland presented by Hallmark Channel event. Guests gathered to witness the breathtaking illumination of the Park’s Lego Christmas tree, a towering masterpiece constructed from nearly 365,000 Lego Duplo bricks. The evening featured exclusive tree lighting entertainment and appearances by special guests Steven and Mark Erickson, champions of the hit television show “Lego Masters,” who had the honor of flipping a special Lego switch to light the tree.

Legoland Florida Resort kicked off the holiday season in spectacular fashion with an iconic tree lighting ceremony for its brand-new tree at its annual Holidays at Legoland presented by Hallmark Channel event. Guests gathered to witness the breathtaking illumination of the Park’s Lego Christmas tree, a towering masterpiece constructed from nearly 365,000 Lego Duplo bricks. The evening featured exclusive tree lighting entertainment and appearances by special guests Steven and Mark Erickson, champions of the hit television show “Lego Masters,” who had the honor of flipping a special Lego switch to light the tree.

‘Tis the Season for Shows

In addition to the LEGO Christmas tree, guests can find new and returning shows and activities across the Resort during event days. New this year in Fun Town, get ready to put your holiday skills to the test during the Elf Training Academy featuring a new festive friend, LEGO® Holiday Elf Frode! LEGO Reindeer Girl is also getting into the spirit of the season with the new Holly Hype Dance Party! Over in LEGO Kingdoms, get swept away into a winter FUN-derland during the high energy, frost-filled Festival of Flurries with LEGO Snowman! Sing and dance to your favorite tinsel tunes while you await a snowy surprise. Inside Fun Town Theater, stir up more holiday spark and join LEGO Gingerbread Man to solve a delicious dilemma during The Very Merry Mix-up!

Merry Meets with LEGO Characters

It wouldn’t be the holiday season without a visit from some LEGO characters from the North Pole. Guests can find another new friend, LEGO Holiday Elf Ivy and LEGO Santa inside Heartlake Hall, featuring a wheelchair accessible sleigh for the perfect family photo. Meet other yuletide friends including LEGO Nutcracker in DUPLO Valley, LEGO Gingerbread Man in Fun Town, and LEGO Snowman in Kingdoms.

Festive Fun

LEGO Santa’s best elves are helping guests write and send him letters inside the North Pole Postal Service, where you can watch your letter magically mailed to the North Pole right before your eyes! Those looking to put their brick building skills to the test can find a variety of activities sprinkled throughout the Park, including Santa’s Toy Build in Fun Town and a competition sleigh build in LEGO Kingdoms. Around every corner, guests can experience a winter wonderland with stilt walkers, special bricktastic décor and lights, and even snow in Florida!

Kids’ New Year’s Eve Celebration

End the year with a bang during the Kids’ New Year’s Eve celebration, happening nightly Dec. 26 – 31. Ring in 2025 with a DJ dance party and a 3D LEGO brick-bursting fireworks show nightly. Plus, only on Dec. 31, help countdown to the new year with the signature “brick drop” near Lake Eloise and special finale at a kid-friendly time!

Build to Give Campaign

For more fun-filled holiday experiences, guests are encouraged to get involved in the Build To Give campaign, a part of the LEGO Group’s global initiative to bring joy to children in need. At the Park’s annual holiday event, visitors can participate in a Build To Give workshop where they can create their own heart-shaped LEGO® creations. For every heart posted on social media (Instagram, Facebook, or X) using #BuildToGive, the LEGO Group will donate a LEGO set to a child in need, spreading holiday cheer worldwide. This heartwarming activity gives families the chance to share the spirit of giving while celebrating the season.

Additionally, during the most giving season of the year, join LEGOLAND Florida Resort on Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for a special community Coca-Cola activation at the bus loop located between Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida and LEGOLAND Florida Resort. Coca-Cola will bring its most festive Christmas truck, along with a very special guest—the REAL Santa. To help Santa and his elves spread holiday cheer to children who need it most, the Resort is asking guests to bring toys to benefit Toys for Tots. For every toy donated, LEGOLAND Florida Resort will match the donation, ensuring even more children receive gifts this holiday season. Guests who donate a new, unwrapped toy will have access to free parking and receive a FREE kids’ ticket to LEGOLAND Florida for the day (one per toy). Plus, accompanying families can enjoy a special $79 adult ticket offer via QR code. Coca-Cola will also offer samples of its drinks and more. Best of all, this event is free for the entire community to enjoy.