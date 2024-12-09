Hallmark Channel stars Daniella Monet and Lyndsy Fonseca light the Lego Christmas Tree at Merlin Entertainments’ Legoland California Resort

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Fireworks filled the sky and snow flurried onto the crowd as Hallmark Channel stars Daniella Monet and Lyndsy Fonseca helped LEGO Santa pull the switch to light the family theme park’s 35-foot-tall LEGO Christmas tree during the 22nd annual tree lighting ceremony!

At the ceremony, “Move With Kindness Foundation,” founded by “So You Think You Can Dance” star Allison Holker, was gifted a $10,000 donation from LEGOLAND California on behalf of Monet and Fonseca. The Move with Kindness Foundation, a charity honoring Holker’s late husband, tWitch Boss, a former DJ and executive producer of the “Ellen DeGeneres Show,” was founded with a mission to promote love and mental health awareness.

Prior to pulling the switch to light the more than 360,000 LEGO® and DUPLO® brick-built Christmas tree, Monet and Fonseca were presented with a special LEGO® Driving School car ornament as an invitation to return when the Park unveils its new Driving School attractions in 2025. Guests were treated to a look at Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas movies, including Monet and Fonseca’s new original Hallmark Channel movie “Holiday Crashers.”

Monet is best known for her role as Trina on Nickelodeon’s “Victorious” and her starring roles in “Baby Daddy,” and “Cousins for Life.” Fonseca is best known for portraying Colleen Carlton on the CBS soap opera “The Young and the Restless” and Alexandra “Alex” on The CW show “Nikita.” Monet and Fonseca star as two best friends, Bri and Toni, in “Holiday Crashers” as part of this year’s Countdown to Christmas lineup on Hallmark Channel.

The annual tree lighting ceremony is part of the Park’s winter celebration, Holidays at LEGOLAND California Resort. Following the special tree lighting, a stunning fireworks display lit up the sky, marking the start of the Resort’s festive fireworks shows. These will take place every Saturday in December and nightly from Dec. 21 to 30.

This year’s Holidays celebration at LEGOLAND® California Resort features tasty treats, new shows, and for the first time ever, an Elf Extravaganza! Guests can train to become an elf at the new Elf Training Academy, take “elfies” with the all-new LEGO® elf characters, Ivy and Frode, mail letters to LEGO Santa, or master their jolly good dance moves at the new Holly Hype Dance Party on select dates now through Jan.5. Guests can also give back this season by building a LEGO heart inside the new Build to Give Workshop! For every heart that is built and shared with #BuildToGive, the LEGO® Group will donate a set to a child in need of play. All holiday festivities, are included with general Park admission and select annual passes.