Join the holiday cheer at Merlin Entertainments’ Legoland Florida Resort with Coca-Cola’s holiday inspired truck and Santa benefiting Toys for Tots

This holiday season, spread festive cheer with LEGOLAND Florida Resort at a special Coca-Cola community activation outside the Park, at the bus loop located between Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida and LEGOLAND Florida Resort. Coca-Cola will bring its iconic holiday truck, decked out in Christmas lights, and even Santa is coming along for the ride! To help Santa and his elves bring joy to kids in need, the community is invited to bring toys for a Toys for Tots donation. For every toy donated, LEGOLAND Florida Resort will match the donation, ensuring even more children receive gifts this holiday season.

To thank our generous guests, those who bring a new, unwrapped toy will receive a FREE kids’ ticket to LEGOLAND Florida for the day (one per toy). Plus, accompanying families can enjoy a special $79 adult ticket offer only on Dec. 15. Don’t forget, a toy must be donated to receive the free kids’ ticket as part of this promotion! Coca-Cola will also be handing out delicious drink samples and other surprises. Best of all, this event is free and open to everyone!

During the event, the festive fun continues inside the Park. Guests will be greeted by a stunning 32-foot-tall LEGO® Christmas tree, crafted from nearly 365,000 LEGO and DUPLO® bricks, seasonal shows, activities, limited-time holiday-inspired food and drink offerings, and exciting new additions like the Elf Extravaganza which features new LEGO® Holiday Elves Frode and Ivy at the all-new Elf Training Academy.

To continue the spirit of giving this holiday season, guests can participate in the Build To Give campaign, part of the LEGO Group’s global initiative to bring joy to children in need. Inside the Build to Give workshop, Park guests can create heart-shaped LEGO creations. For every heart posted on social media (Instagram, Facebook, or X) with #BuildToGive, the LEGO Group will donate a LEGO set to a child in need, spreading holiday cheer worldwide.