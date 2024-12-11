Fort Wayne Zoo announcement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — “This is so much more than I expected from a Children’s Zoo!”

We have heard the phrase echoed for so long that we’ve grown used to the surprise in a new guest’s voice when they discover that the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is an accredited institution and more than just an ordinary zoo, or a small “petting zoo”. After almost 60 years it’s an exciting time to make a change.

Effective January 1, 2025, the zoo will be known as the Fort Wayne Zoo.

“Adhering to our own high standards, working hard each and every day to exceed the Association of Zoos and Aquariums accreditation expectations, all while inspiring guests of all ages to care is what makes the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo so much more than just a typical children’s zoo,” states Rick Schuiteman, Zoo Executive Director. “This new name will better reflect who we are and what we do, and our mission won’t change. This name change will also help widen our audience, engage more people in our mission, our conservation efforts, and in our future growth. We are more than a zoo for children, we are a zoo for all.”

Since the early 60’s, the Zoo has gone through a series of name changes and logo changes, originally being called the Franke Park Zoo before shifting to the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo. In 1999 – 2004, the zoo was simply called the Children’s Zoo. For the last 20 years, the Zoo has been identified by its iconic zoo letters which will remain.

“The Zoo is a beacon in the Fort Wayne Community, and it was with that mindset that the Zoo’s Board of Directors voted in support of updating the name to the Fort Wayne Zoo,” said Tom Ackmann, President, Board of Directors. “This isn’t a new debate, but a topic that has come up frequently for many years. In October the board voted in support of the name change.”

In 2023, with the support of the Zoo’s Board of Directors, groups of employees at all levels were involved in the creation of a new Strategic Plan to examine our future and set goals. Many voices contributed to solidifying who we are and a renewed vision. Throughout those conversations about our mission and core values, we took a hard look at our name and what it represents. As a result, the Zoo created a new vision: To create future generations of nature

enthusiasts through leadership in animal care, educational experiences, and conservation. We created four main objectives as part of that plan which focus on our love for wildlife, organizational excellence, incredible experiences, and creating a zoo for all. To bring that future to light, we must continue to excel in our field, while being a zoo for all that welcomes all.

We are more than a children’s zoo. We are the Fort Wayne Zoo.

The mission of connecting kids and animals, strengthening families, and inspiring people to care remains our guiding light. We will continue to be leaders in animal care, create unforgettable experiences, be a conservation partner to those at home and around the world, and inspire all who enter through our front gate to join us.