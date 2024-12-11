Fun Spot America unveils annual huge Christmas celebration free admission, festive lights, and New Year’s Eve fireworks

ORLANDO — This holiday season, Fun Spot America is bringing the magic of Christmas to life with its HUGE Christmas celebration, inviting families to create cherished memories at its three theme parks—Orlando, Kissimmee, and Atlanta. With dazzling holiday lights, exciting seasonal treats, and free admission for all, Fun Spot America is the perfect destination for holiday fun.

Fun Spot’s parks offer the perfect mix of thrilling rides, family-friendly attractions, and festive cheer. Each location transforms into a winter wonderland featuring breathtaking light displays and special seasonal activities that promise something for everyone. Best of all, true to Fun Spot tradition, admission to the parks is always free!

“This season is all about togetherness and creating lasting memories,” said John Arie, Jr., CEO, Fun Spot America. “At Fun Spot, we’re proud to offer; safe, clean, fun, and affordable holiday experience for all families. A HUGE Christmas isn’t just an event—it’s our way of making the holidays unforgettable for everyone.”

HUGE Holiday Highlights to Enjoy:

Always Free Admission: Whether you’re here for the festive atmosphere or the thrill of our attractions, your holiday fun starts with no admission fee required.

Whether you’re here for the festive atmosphere or the thrill of our attractions, your holiday fun starts with no admission fee required. Dazzling Trees of Light: Each Fun Spot Park lights up the night with stunning Christmas tree displays, perfect for family photos.

Exclusive “Bites of Light” at Fun Spot Orlando: