More Canadian and Australian venues go Intercard

ST. LOUIS — Intercard’s global family of customers continues to grow with installations of its cashless technology at leading venues in Australia and Canada.

Village Entertainment’s Action Zone Arcade was recently launched at the popular Warner Bros. Movie World theme park on Australia’s Gold Coast. This 30-game family entertainment center offers a high energy arcade experience boasting Australia’s first Goatz N Ropes and Wizard of Oz Emerald City Edition games.

RécréOFUN, a growing indoor playground chain in Quebec, Canada, recently opened its fourth location in Sherbrooke. It features a 20 game arcade, as do the RécréOFUN centers in Montreal, Quebec City and Trois Rivieres. All of them have switched from tokens to Intercard cashless technology.