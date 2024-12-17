Endless Surf wraps up a breakthrough year with major global headlines on upcoming Surf Parks

VANCOUVER, B.C. — Endless Surf, innovator in surf pool technology, is celebrating a landmark year recently highlighted by high-profile project announcements and the growing success of its next-generation wave technology. Making global headlines with news from the Gold Coast of Australia to the shores of Brazil and Cabo, Endless Surf is gaining serious momentum heading into 2025 after debuting its first waves in Munich this past summer. With surfing’s popularity surging worldwide, Endless Surf wave pools are proving to be transformative anchor attractions for venues looking to meet the demands of modern visitors.

Palm Valley Gold Coast: A World-Class Surf and Golf Destination

Three-time world surfing champion Mick Fanning recently unveiled Palm Valley, Australia’s first surf and golf resort, located just 7 kilometers from Main Beach at Parkwood International Golf Club. This project, powered by Endless Surf’s cutting-edge wave technology, will be a staple for outdoor and leisure tourism in Australia by blending a championship golf course, a luxury hospitality resort, and a high-performance surf lagoon.

The Endless Surf lagoon at Palm Valley will cater to all skill levels with customizable wave settings, creating an inclusive surf experience for beginners and professionals alike. Set to open in mid-2027, Palm Valley is positioned as a premier training venue for elite surfers preparing for Brisbane 2032, with the potential to even host Olympic events.

“Surfing has given me everything,” said Mick Fanning. “Palm Valley is my way of giving back, creating an inclusive space that showcases the future of surf parks.”

Cabo Real Surf Club: Endless Surf’s Expansion into Mexico

In Los Cabos, Endless Surf is powering the upcoming Cabo Real Surf Club, a destination combining surf and luxury living. The new community marks North America’s first development with a private Endless Surf wave basin, complemented by a wide range of sport and wellness-driven amenities. With Endless Surf’s advanced wave technology at its core, Cabo Real promises to deliver a world-class surf experience while embracing the region’s natural beauty and vibrant culture. With $50m in homesite sales already achieved, construction is well underway, and the community is set to open in 2026.

Brazil Surf Clubs: Two Landmark Destinations

Endless Surf, in partnership with Brasil Surfe Clube (BSC), has announced two groundbreaking surf lifestyle hubs: BSC Costa Verde and BSC at Região dos Lagos. These projects will feature the largest wave pools in the Southern Hemisphere, utilizing Endless Surf’s ES48 technology capable of producing over 750 waves per hour. Scheduled to open in 2026, these clubs will redefine surf culture in Brazil by integrating surfing, wellness, and the arts into vibrant community spaces.

“These projects represent a new era for surfing in Brazil,” said Ricardo Laureano Siqueira, CEO of BSC. “With Endless Surf’s world-class technology, we’re creating destinations that celebrate Brazil’s passion for surfing while strengthening communities.”

Surf Proving Itself as an Anchor for any Venue Type

These recent announcements highlight the versatility of surf parks as anchor attractions across various business models. From Palm Valley’s integration of sport and lifestyle to Cabo Real’s real-estate-driven approach and Brazil’s membership-based community hubs, each venue is capitalizing on surfing’s universal appeal and adaptability to help anchor its specific masterplan. These examples demonstrate how the surf park market is booming and how developers can capitalize this global trend to support nearly any venue type.

Earlier this year, Endless Surf launched its first surf lagoon at O2 SURFTOWN MUC in Germany, which can be categorized as a pure-play surf park. From booked out session calendars to electric events and festivals, SURFTOWN has seen major success. The surf park is exemplifying the maxim “if you build it, they will come” and validating the business case for solely surf-focused destinations.

Endless Surf is also proving its place within the themed entertainment space as well. The company’s second project is now nearing completion at Qiddiya City in Saudi Arabia, where an ES lagoon will serve as a major attraction within the Aquarabia water theme park.

Shaping the Future of Surf Parks

As Endless Surf closes out a remarkable year, the company’s momentum is undeniable. From the global debut of its technology in Germany to high-profile projects in Australia, Mexico, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia, Endless Surf is well positioned to continue shaping the inland surfing movement worldwide.

Heading into 2025, Endless Surf is poised to expand its global footprint further, with over a dozen additional projects in development. With this strong pipeline of projects, Endless Surf is setting new standards for inland surfing worldwide and helping developers capitalize on the surging global interest in surfing.