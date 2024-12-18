Mindbending Schwarzkopf model arrives at National Roller Coaster Museum

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The iconic Mindbender at West Edmonton Mall will live on — in spirit — at the National Roller Coaster Museum, thanks to a donation of a scale model of the retired Schwarzkopf coaster from Galaxyland.

The all-metal, static display is the first artifact to be donated from Canada and was used by the park’s maintenance department. Over the ride’s 30-year history, the model was used as a reference for safety inspections and other operational needs for the triple loop coaster.

“We could not be more excited to welcome this unique piece of amusement ride history to our collection,” said Jeff Novotny, President of the NRCMA Board of Directors. “What better way to celebrate the centennial of Anton Schwarzkopf’s birth than by preserving this unique piece of his incredible legacy.”

The model, which is over five feet long, three feet wide and four feet tall, was shipped with the assistance of WhiteWater West, who donated their time and resources to preserve this unique part of the legacy of Anton Schwarzkopf.