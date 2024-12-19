PB Amusement and Spirello donate nearly 10,000 pounds of product to community-based food rescue program

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Just in time for the holidays, PB Amusement, LLC and Spirello BV has teamed up to donate nearly 9,750 pounds of Spirello (the only Pre-Cut, Pre-Fried, Pre-Frozen, Spiral Potato-on-a-Stick) to Table to Table, a 25-year-old New Jersey’s food rescue organization. Pete Barto, President of PB Amusement, LLC said, “Robert Luttjehuizen (Owner, Spirello BV in the Netherlands) and I had discussed a few ideas for making positive use of some extra product we had on hand at the end of the season and settled on donating it to a community organization that serves more than 250 community organizations in the area.” According to the Table to Table website (www.tabletotable.org), the non-profit organization has provided delivery of healthy foods that has helped create more than 300 million meals for food pantries, food banks, shelters, day care/after school programs and senior centers that serve people who are food insecure and economically disadvantaged in northern NJ.

Spirello has been popular product at some of the largest parks in Europe for many years, producing several hundred thousand Spirello for amusement park guests seeking a unique, quick, on-the-go, hot, savory snack alternative to traditional french fries. Often offered in custom-designed, plug-and-play SpirelloTM themed cottages, the product only recently started distribution in the U.S. Luttjehuizen said, “I hope we continue to successfully grow distribution in the U.S. and can provide a donation like this to a worthy organization helping to feed the hungry every year.” Parks interested in learning how to successfully offer Spirello to their snack food offering next year can contact Pete Barto ([email protected]).