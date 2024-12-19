Join Legoland Resorts in supporting the Lego Group’s Build To Give campaign

This holiday season, LEGOLAND Resorts in California, Florida and New York are joining the other seven LEGOLAND Resorts worldwide to invite guests to take part in the LEGO Group’s annual Build To Give campaign. This heart-building initiative brings joy to children in need while offering playful experiences that help develop essential life skills like creativity, communication, and confidence.

As part of the Parks’ holiday events, guests can visit the Build To Give workshops at each location to create LEGO hearts of all sizes. By sharing their creations on Instagram, Facebook, X and LinkedIn with the hashtag #BuildToGive, they support a greater cause: for every heart created and shared, the LEGO Group will donate a LEGO set to a child. Since 2017, the LEGO Group has donated millions of sets to children in hospitals, underserved communities and children’s homes across 24 countries, spreading the superpower of play and creativity.

Additionally, guests visiting the Resorts can enjoy festive holiday celebrations across all LEGOLAND Parks. Holidays at LEGOLAND® presented by Hallmark Channel at LEGOLAND Florida and California and LEGOLAND New York Holiday Bricktacular presented by Hallmark Channel is happening now on select dates. Guests can also add some merrymaking to their visit by checking out the LEGO Christmas tree, seasonal shows, cheerful LEGO characters, and indulging in festive food and beverage offerings. Activities are included with general Park admission and select Annual Passes.