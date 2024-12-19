Mini Melts welcomes Jerry Law as chief operating officer

TREVOSE, Pa. — Mini Melts USA, the leader in premium beaded ice cream, has announced the appointment of Jerry Law as chief operating officer. Law, who joined Mini Melts in April 2024, brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in the frozen food industry and spearheads the brand’s operational and distribution growth across the U.S.

In his role as COO, Law oversees Mini Melts’ nationwide network of more than 25 distribution centers, ensuring seamless delivery of its premium beaded ice cream to thousands of locations, including convenience stores, amusement parks, sporting arenas and zoos. Since joining Mini Melts, Law has focused on strengthening operational efficiencies and scaling the company’s presence in new markets while maintaining the joy and innovation that have made the brand a leader in the frozen novelty category.

“Jerry’s exceptional track record and deep industry expertise make him the perfect addition to the Mini Melts team,” said Dan Kilcoyne, president and chief executive officer of Mini Melts. “His leadership is already making a significant impact as we continue to expand our footprint and deliver on our promise of spoonfuls of fun to customers nationwide.”

Before joining Mini Melts, Law served as CEO of Real Good Foods, a high-growth emerging frozen food brand, where he oversaw the company’s rapid expansion, including building a product portfolio that grew category sales and engaged more than 500,000 followers across social platforms. Prior to that, he held senior leadership roles at J&J Snack Foods Corp., where he led the $880 million snack food division, overseeing 16 plants and more than 4,200 employees, while driving record-breaking revenue growth. Law holds a background in engineering and earned a master’s degree in marketing from Drexel University.

“Joining Mini Melts during this exciting stage of growth is an incredible opportunity to make a meaningful impact,” said Law. “This is a company built on delivering joy, and I look forward to collaborating with the team to expand our reach and continue delighting customers with our premium ice cream.”