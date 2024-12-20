New ride on its way to Quassy Amusement and Waterpark

Quassy Amusement and Waterpark, Middlebury, Conn., will soon take delivery of its new Wave Swinger from Wooddesign Amusement Rides BV, The Netherlands, Quassy President Eric Anderson told Amusement Today.

“The first two of the four containers have been shipped and we should have them in a few weeks,” Anderson said.

The Wave Swinger is one of two new rides being installed by the family-owned park for 2025. Quassy is also adding a spinning coaster from Italian manufacturer SBF/Visa Group, represented in the U.S. by Rides-4-U, Somerville, N.J.