Fireworks & Kids New Year’s Eve Bash @ Lake Compounce

America’s First Amusement Park is gearing up for its end of season celebrations. Lake Compounce will close out the 2024 season with a fireworks spectacular on Sunday, December 29 at 8 p.m. so Guests can marvel at the spectacular show above the lake after a heart-warming visit to the park’s 12th annual Holiday Lights, Southern New England’s Only Theme Park Holiday Event.

Then on December 31, families are invited to ring in the new year Lake Compounce style as the park countsdown to 8 p.m. during its annual Kids New Year’s Eve Bash presented by PepsiCo. Kiddos are invited to dance the night away at a bubble dance party with their favorite characters, enjoy sweet holiday treats, and countdown with everyone to 8 p.m. with a free juice box toast courtesy of PepsiCo.

The party is a part of Holiday Lights at Lake Compounce and will run from 6 – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31 inside the Starlight Theatre. Admission to Kids’ New Year’s Eve is included free with park admission.

Holiday Lights runs daily through Dec 31; Thursday, Sunday, Monday & Tuesday from 3 – 8 p.m. Friday & Saturday from 3 – 9 p.m. Tickets are available online for as low as $19.99.