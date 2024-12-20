Showmen historian “Doc” Rivera passes

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — David “Doc” Cooksey Rivera — a talented artist, historian, showman, and Mason — passed away at his home on December 14, 2024, at the age of 77.

Born on September 28, 1947, in San Diego, California, Rivera lived a life as full and colorful as the carnival murals he painted. His early years were shaped by the steadfast love of his grandparents, who raised him until he was 12. Afterward, he briefly stayed with an uncle in Indiana, where a basement filled with circus billboards sparked his lifelong passion for the carnival world. At a young age, Rivera discovered a “new language” in those vibrant advertisements, charting the course for his future and fueling a dream that would take him across every state, many countries, and oceans.

A veteran and voracious reader, David was a man of endless curiosity, intellect, and adventure.

Rivera was a dedicated Freemason, serving as Worshipful Master of De Soto Lodge 105 F&AM in Riverview, Florida, and as a member of the York Rite Masonic Body. He was also a passionate historian and artist, known for his large-scale murals and, as the Executive Director of the International Independent Showmen’s Museum, where he preserved and celebrated the history of the outdoor amusement business. Over his 14 years in the role, he also wrote numerous articles and was nearly finished with a three-part documentary on the American carnival, solidifying his legacy as a chronicler of this vibrant piece of Americana. His wife Debbie plans to finish the documentary in his honor.

David often said he had done everything he ever wanted to do, and his life was proof of that sentiment. Humble yet accomplished, hardworking yet free-spirited, he embodied generosity and wisdom. His sharp wit and adventurous soul left an indelible mark on everyone he met.

David was preceded in death by his parents, his grandparents, and his sister Debbie. He is survived by his devoted wife, Debbie, daughters Marie and Virginia, grandchildren Mark, Sierra, Ty, Maddox, and Dallas, great-grandchildren Alexis and Braxton, and stepchildren Stacey and Sam.

Though he has passed, the stories, murals, and memories he leaves behind will continue to inspire and delight generations to come. David’s vibrant spirit will live on in the lives of those he touched and the legacy he built as an artist, historian, showman, and friend.

A celebration of David’s extraordinary life will be held December 20th, 2024 at 1 pm at the International Independent Showman’s Museum at 6938 Riverview Drive, Riverview, Florida 33578.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the International Independent Showmen’s Museum in his honor.