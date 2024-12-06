Lego Masters light tree + Elf on the shelf?

Holidays at LEGOLAND presented by Hallmark Channel is returning this year, bringing back the merry season we all love! Celebrate the wonder of the holidays with the inaugural lighting of LEGOLAND Florida Resort’s all-new LEGO Christmas tree! Standing 32 feet tall and constructed from nearly 365,000 LEGO and DUPLO bricks, this stunning centerpiece is a joyful marvel created by the Park’s talented Master Model Builders.

This marks the first-ever official tree lighting ceremony for this spectacular LEGO Christmas tree, making it an unforgettable moment in LEGOLAND Florida history!

Adding to the excitement, season two “LEGO Masters” champions Mark and Steven Erickson will join LEGOLAND Florida Resort to flip a special LEGO switch that brings the massive tree to life. These longtime LEGO fans and builders are celebrated for their creativity and passion for LEGO bricks, with unique projects ranging from nature scenes to intricate pop-culture builds inspired by LEGO.

This year, for the first time, the Resort is joining LEGOLAND Resorts worldwide in the LEGO Group’s Build To Give global initiative. Guests are invited to build a heart out of LEGO bricks at the Build To Give workshop in the Park and for every heart built and posted on Instagram, Facebook, or X using the hashtag #BuildToGive, the LEGO Group will donate a set to a child in need, helping to brighten the holidays for kids across the globe!

While visiting, don’t forget to check out the Park’s seasonal shows, cheerful LEGO characters, indulge in a delightful array of festive food and beverage offerings themed to the season and so much more! Activities are included with general Park admission and select Annual Passes.