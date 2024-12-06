Dreambox360º announces immersive “A Christmas Dream” 5D projection experience

LAS VEGAS — DREAMBOX360º, the immersive and intimate 5D projection experience located at The LINQ Promenade, announces the launch of “A Christmas Dream: A 360-Degree Animated Journey to the Heart of Christmas.” This one-of-a-kind immersive holiday projection experience promises to bring the magic of the holidays to life with 5DX experiences such as cutting-edge projection visuals and sound, special effects, heartfelt storytelling and an unforgettable dose of holiday cheer.

Now through Tuesday, Dec. 31, visitors of all ages are invited to follow the story of a young dreamer navigating an enchanting world of snowy landscapes, sparkling villages and celestial wonders, all in pursuit of the true meaning of Christmas. Audiences will be surrounded by vivid, panoramic animations and a festive soundtrack that fully immerse them in a dazzling holiday wonderland.

“DREAMBOX360º delivers a holiday experience unlike anything else offered in Las Vegas,” said Noel Bowman, partner, DREAMBOX360º. “By harnessing state-of-the-art 360-degree projection technology, guests are enveloped in an animated wonderland bursting with whimsical characters, breathtaking visuals and a soundtrack that sparks pure holiday joy.”

Showings of “A Christmas Dream” take place daily. Distinctive from other projection attractions, DREAMBOX360º caters to small audiences of up to 35 to create an uncommonly intimate and immersive atmosphere. General admission begins at $21 each; general admission with one cocktail is $28. Visitors 21 or older interested in the ultimate immersion bundle for $67 can enjoy entry to one DREAMBOX360º experience of choice with a cocktail as well as entry to Minus5º ICEBAR with a cocktail and a faux fur coat rental.

DREAMBOX360º is located at 3545 S. Las Vegas Blvd. next to Minus5º ICEBAR at The LINQ Promenade on the Las Vegas Strip. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit dreambox360.com.