Zamperla and Parc Spirou partner to open new family thrill launch coaster

Zamperla’s first Family Thrill Launch coaster will soon become a reality at Parc Spirou in France.

In collaboration with Parc Spirou, Zamperla is thrilled to unveil the new Family Thrill Launch Coaster, set to open in 2026. This coaster is designed to appeal to both thrill-seekers and families.

Engineered to provide a mix of high-energy excitement with a unique profile smooth ride, this coaster is an ideal blend of thrill and family-friendly appeal, making it a distinctive addition to Parc Spirou’s lineup.

Parc Spirou sees this project as an opportunity to expand its family area, providing a thrilling attraction that is also suitable for younger visitors.

Hervé Lux, General Manager of Parc Spirou, stated, “We are thrilled to bring an exclusive attraction like the Family Thrill Launch Coaster to Parc Spirou, a unique coaster designed specifically for us. We chose Zamperla for the role as a major manufacturer with highly qualified engineers, their industry-leading safety record, and—since we wanted to work with IPs—the high quality of their creative team.

With this partnership, we’re confident we’re offering our visitors an exciting and safe experience, ideal for those needing that ‘first big coaster’ while also satisfying teens and young adults looking for a coaster with excitement.”

It’s not just a thrill to ride but also eye-catching in design. From detailed set pieces to thematic ride elements, Zamperla’s Creative Department has expertly crafted an immersive experience that will delight both Naruto fans and newcomers alike.

“I have a personal connection to this project because I’ve always been a fan of manga, and I can proudly affirm that our team has done an outstanding job” shared Enrico Patechi, Creative Design Manager. “Our goal was to create an experience that feels like an extension of Naruto’s world, and we believe fans will love the final product. It was challenging to translate the 2D manga into detailed 3D fiberglass elements.”

The rider experience is a pair of acts- two different coaster experiences combined for a 1,004 m (3,204 ft) ride. The first half of the ride features a 65