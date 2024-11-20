S&S Worldwide unveils world’s tallest Screamin’ Swing vehicle for Hersheypark’s 2025 season at IAAPA Expo

LOGAN, Utah — S&S Worldwide (S&S) is proud to unveil the vehicle for Twizzlers Twisted Gravity, set to debut in summer 2025 at Hersheypark, Pennsylvania’s largest amusement park. This thrilling new addition will be the tallest Screamin’ Swing ever built.

In collaboration with Hersheypark, S&S Worldwide has designed Twizzlers Twisted Gravity to reach record-breaking heights. In addition, this Screamin’ Swing will feature four branded zones across two gondolas, each inspired by Twizzlers’ classic flavors – Strawberry, Cherry, Hershey’s Chocolate, and Black Licorice. The attraction’s bold and colorful gondolas will become an iconic part of the Hersheypark skyline, celebrating the Twizzlers brand as part of the guest experience.

Trever Dyer, Executive Director of Sales and Marketing at S&S, called working with Hersheypark “an incredible experience.” He continued “They have been great partners with S&S for many years. Being part of this world record-setting experience with such a fantastic partner is amazing. Guests of Hersheypark will love riding Twisted Gravity again and again. There is no better airtime experience in the world.”

Twizzlers Twisted Gravity will be the 30th Screamin’ Swing and 5th of the 40-Seat variety installed worldwide. With installations in parks across the US, Japan, and Europe, these rides have been thrilling park guests around the world since 2004. Most of these rides have customizable thrill levels, so guests measuring 48 inches and up can all enjoy swinging higher than ever before.