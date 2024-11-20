Adventureland Resort amps up the fun with all-new water slide experience Hyperlight



ALTOONA, Iowa — Summer 2025 shines brighter at Adventureland Resort as the park adds an all-new water slide experience, Hyperlight to the Adventure Bay lineup of attractions. Hyperlight electrifies the park’s Typhoon water slide, adding vivid lights, dynamic sounds and new thrills.

Next summer, the Adventure Bay water slide will be recharged and ready to rock with iSlide technology. The all-new experience, Hyperlight will include out of this world color changing lights and lasers and dynamic surround sound that will transform the water slide into an all-new full sensory experience. Riders should prepare to hold onto their tubes and get ready to launch into a galaxy far away as they race through the tunnel to the bottom. With several different combinations of laser lights and sound to choose from, no two rides are the same on Hyperlight.

“Our park team is continuing our massive park-wide transformation project in 2025 with yet another new experience for our visitors to enjoy,” said Adventureland Resort General Manager, Mike Lusky. “Next summer, the thrills are going to shine brighter in Adventure Bay as we introduce the completely reimagined Hyperlight water slide, offering summer fun in a whole new light for every rider.”

The Home of Iowa’s Best Thrills continues its multi-year transformation project with the first upgrade coming to Adventure Bay since 2012. Since Palace Entertainment acquired the park in 2021, the organization has made several park-wide enhancements including introducing the re-imagining Underground, adding the all-new Flying Viking Roller Coaster and Draken Falls Log Flume, upgrading several food and beverage locations and more.

Adventureland is gearing up for what is sure to be one of the best seasons yet at the resort as the theme park prepares to reopen its gates in May. From a summer packed with new ways to beat the heat to including Hyperlight to the fall return of Iowa’s Largest Halloween Event, Phantom Fall Fest, there’s something for the entire family to enjoy throughout the season.

To celebrate the announcement of Hyperlight, Adventureland Resort is kicking off its Black Friday Sale early. Right now, park-goers can save $50 on Season Passes and glow with the flow all summer long onthe reimagined attraction. Select passes include free parking, free friend tickets, discounts on food and beverage and more.

For the first time ever, Season Passholders can add an All-Season Dining Pass onto their 2025 Season Pass. The new dining pass allows visitors to enjoy two meals throughout their day each time they visit Adventureland during the 2025 season. The passes are valid at select dining locations within the park and are currently on sale for just $99.99 during the park’s Black Friday Sale.