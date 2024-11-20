Universal Orlando Resort reveals a first look inside Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry

ORLANDO — Today, Universal Orlando Resort is sharing a sneak peek inside the stunning, full-scale recreation of the British Ministry of Magic that will be the setting of the innovative new attraction, Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry – opening on May 22, 2025 at Universal Epic Universe. The groundbreaking new attraction found within The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic promises to be Universal’s most impressive ride to date – blending massive incredibly detailed environments, powerful storytelling, unprecedented ride technology and so much more to take guests on an action-packed adventure to witness the trial of the infamous Dolores Umbridge.

Just like Hogwarts castle in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade and Gringotts Bank in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley, the immense scale and awe-inspiring details within the British Ministry of Magic will amaze guests as they are immersed in yet another iconic location from the beloved Warner Bros. Pictures Harry Potter films. The journey through the typically restricted wizarding government building will take guests through the grand Ministry atrium, Dolores Umbridge’s office, other Ministry departments and more before boarding magical, omnidirectional lifts to bring Dolores Umbridge to justice once and for all.

Here is a closer look at some of the highly immersive details and environments guests will find in Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry:

Guests will journey from wizarding Paris – the setting of the other exciting experiences inspired by the Fantastic Beasts films in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic – to the Ministry via the Métro-Floo – a unique mode of transportation inspired by the iconic Floo Network from the films. As they emerge from the fireplace-like structures they’ve seen in the films, guests will immediately find themselves in the lobby of the Ministry of Magic.

The jaw-dropping grand atrium of the Ministry of Magic comes to life in all its grandeur in the queue for the attraction. Here, guests will find a restored Fountain of Magical Brethren statue, the breathtaking enchanted weather ceiling, an endless array of Ministry offices from floor to ceiling and many more intricate details for guests to discover while inside. Guests will also discover that their visit falls on the same day that Dolores Umbridge will stand trial for her crimes against the wizarding world.

MINISTRY RECEPTION

Guests will pass by the Ministry Reception, where wizards typically ask for information before going about their wizarding business. However, guests won’t find anyone working the reception booths today as the entire Ministry is busy preparing for the trial.

DOLORES UMBRIDGE’S OFFICE

A glittering chandelier illuminates Dolores Umbridge’s former office, which is revealed to be just as over-the-top as the woman herself with its pink hues and ornate gold carvings throughout. Here, guests will meet Higgledy, Umbridge’s former house-elf, for the first time as she enthusiastically cleans out the office ahead of the trial.

DAILY PROPHET

Guests should keep an eye out for a variety of details from the films while they venture through the Ministry, like the latest edition of the Daily Prophet, flocks of interdepartmental memos and even the belongings of some of their favorite characters from the films.

MAGICAL MINISTRY LIFT

Guests will board a magical, omnidirectional lift that seats up to 14 guests to travel even deeper through the British Ministry for the long-awaited trial of Dolores Umbridge. Adorned with vibrant red and gold accents, these lifts are unlike any ride vehicle ever created and will propel guests up, down, forward, backward, sideways and more throughout the Ministry – just like guests have seen in the films.

ADDITIONAL MINISTRY AREAS

Once aboard the ride, guests will find themselves on a thrilling chase to catch Umbridge as she attempts to escape her trial – all while dodging attacks from the Death Eaters, rampaging creatures and more along the way. Additional areas guests will soar through in the British Ministry include the Magical Archives –a cavernous library filled with towering cabinets that hold centuries of Ministry archives and wizarding documents; the Department of Magical Creatures – where creatures have escaped and are running amuck; and the Time Room – which is overflowing with a variety of Time-Turners and unique timekeeping devices.

Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry will open at Epic Universe on May 22, 2025, and is just one of many exciting experiences in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic. The third installment of Universal Orlando’s wildly popular Harry Potter-themed lands will also include an all-new live show, Le Cirque Arcanus, inspired by the Fantastic Beasts films; a variety of highly themed dining and retail experiences; interactive wand magic and captivating entertainment.