WhiteWater: What’s new? More than ever before!

VANCOUVER, Canada — With more products to debut than ever before, next week’s IAAPA Expo 2024 should prove to be a busy week for WhiteWater, the world’s largest water park manufacturer. Not only will the company be debuting new products, but they will also be unveiling new attraction categories. It’s time to rethink the modern water park beyond anchor attractions and capacity absorption. Today’s guests and park operators have different expectations for how they want to spend their time and money.

To that end, WhiteWater’s team of designers, architects, and engineers work hard to stay ahead of the trends, or to create them, as the case may be. By leveraging WhiteWater’s complete range of water park attractions, and some less expected ones, they are redefining what a water park looks like for future generations. Stop by booth 2254 to see how they are fusing together slides, rides, and play into never-before-seen attractions that increase capacity, extend seasons, and maximize space.

“It takes the range of talents within WhiteWater working tirelessly to produce the quality and quantity of products we are delivering to the market at IAAPA Expo. They deserve recognition for these exciting and creative new firsts. My thanks go out to the unsung heroes at all of our offices,” commented Onno Meeter, WhiteWater’s President of Water Parks.

To see this strategy in action, ask the team about WhiteWater’s three shortlisted Brass Ring Award products—each one completely unique to the last. To find future award-winning attractions, check out our famous New Products Book in booth and get an exclusive sneak peek. After all, we can’t do it without you, the future is ours to create.

To book a meeting with any member of the WhiteWater team, please visit whitewaterwest.com/en/iaapa-expo-2024/ or feel free to stop by the WhiteWater “intersection” at booths 2254, 2252, 2654, and 2652.