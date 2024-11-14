Fun Spot America launches “huge” Black Friday savings on 2025 season passes

ORLANDO — Fun Spot America, the family-owned and operated theme park company that provides safe, clean, fun across its three parks, has launched its annual Black Friday Sale with HUGE savings on 2025 Fun Spot Season Passes and 2025 Fun Spot Ultimate Season Passes.

Fun Spot’s Black Friday sale kicks off today. Now through Sunday, December 1, Fun Spot’s 2025 Season Passes are just $99.95 each, a savings of $30, and the 2025 Ultimate Season Pass is only $239.95 each, a savings of $50. Fun Spot America Annual Passes offer incredible value and include exclusive discounts and deals all year long for pass holders. Fun Spot Annual Passes are valid at all three Fun Spot America parks: Orlando, Fla., Kissimmee, Fla., and Atlanta, Georgia.

“Black Friday is our biggest promotion of the year, and we are excited to bring our guests the best deal ever on 2025 Season Passes,” said John Arie Jr., owner and CEO, Fun Spot America. “This sale is the perfect opportunity for families and thrill-seekers to lock in a year of fun at a fantastic price. Our season passes do not have blackout dates and include exclusive events for pass holders, discounts on in-park food, merchandise, and more. A Fun Spot Season Pass means HUGE fun for everyone in the family.”

Fun Spot America’s 2024 Black Friday Sale at a glance:

• 2025 Season Pass for $99.95 each

• 2025 Ultimate Season Pass for $239.95 each

• Flexible payment plans that begin as low as $14.99 a month

The Fun Spot Black Friday Sale is live now. Season passes can be purchased in person at any of Fun Spot America’s parks or online. For complete information about the exclusive benefits and perks of a Fun Spot Annual Passes, and to purchase online, visit fun-spot.com/black-friday