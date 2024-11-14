Major investment heading for Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas — In a recent news release, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN), the largest amusement park operator in North America, announced a more than $1 billion investment its theme parks over the next two years. Six Flags Over Texas will receive an array of theme park enhancements in 2025 and Hurricane Harbor Arlington will debut the largest investment in park history with the introduction of a massive interactive kids area, Splash Island. In a groundbreaking announcement, Six Flags also revealed that a record-breaking dive roller coaster will launch at the Arlington theme park in 2026.

“Six Flags is dedicated to creating unforgettable experiences and will be implementing a wide array of enhancements throughout the property. Our park’s multi-year expansion plans will bring major investments including cutting-edge thrill rides, revitalized family experiences, elevated dining and expanded events,” said Richard Douaihy, the park’s president.

“In addition to all of the enhancements at Six Flags Over Texas in 2025, we’re thrilled to debut Splash Island at Hurricane Harbor, the largest investment in our 42-year history. And in 2026, we’ll unleash an all-new, record-breaking dive coaster sure to delight our ultimate thrill seekers,” Douaihy said.

To make way for this historic addition, the park has retired the La Vibora and El Diablo coasters, with construction beginning soon. This exciting new roller coaster underscores Six Flags’ commitment to continually elevating the park experience and making lasting memories for all.

Welcoming a New Generation of Coasters

La Vibora, a steel bobsled-style roller coaster, opened in 1986. El Diablo, known as a giga loop coaster, operated since 2019. The rides’ retirement enables the park to make way for a new generation of thrill machines in the Spain section of the park. To usher in this new beginning, a jaw-dropping, record-breaking dive coaster is set to debut in 2026.

‘We understand that saying goodbye to beloved rides can be difficult, and we appreciate our guests’ passion. These changes are an important part of our growth and dedication to delivering exceptional new experiences. We look forward to sharing more details this summer,” Douaihy added.