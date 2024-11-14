Universal Orlando Resort’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval returns February 1

ORLANDO — Guests can enjoy a dazzling global celebration like no other during Universal Orlando Resort’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval, returning to Universal Studios Florida starting February 1 through March 30, 2025. The fan-favorite event offers fun for the entire family and features a nightly spectacular parade with colorful floats, hundreds of street performers and tons of beads; mouth-watering cuisine inspired by New Orleans favorites and international flavors; and – on select nights – live performances by some of the most popular names in music.

All the excitement of Universal Mardi Gras is included with regular admission to Universal Studios Florida or a valid Universal Orlando Annual or Seasonal Pass (blockout dates apply). Guests can take their Mardi Gras party to the next level with the Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience – which includes an exclusive opportunity to be a part of the festivities with a reserved coveted spot aboard a Mardi Gras float to toss colorful, sparkling beads during the event’s parade. In addition, guests will enjoy a three-course meal on the day of their visit that includes one appetizer, one entrée, one dessert and one non-alcoholic beverage. Guests can choose from one of eight participating restaurants within Universal CityWalk and Universal Studios Florida – The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar, NBC Sports Grill & Brew, Finnegan’s Bar & Grill, Lombard’s Seafood Grille, and new this year – Confisco Grille (2-Park ticket required), Antojitos Authentic Mexican Food (dinner only), Bob Marley-A Tribute to Freedom (dinner only), or Pat O’Brien’s (dinner only).