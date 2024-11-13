Fun Spot America theme parks to add five new rides across all three parks

ORLANDO — Fun Spot America Theme Parks proudly announces the addition of five new rides to be shared in its three parks in Orlando, Kissimmee, and Atlanta. The new attractions will bring a mix of fresh thrills and family-friendly experiences for guests of all ages.

“We’re always looking for ways to keep our parks fresh and exciting for our guests,” said John Arie, Jr., CEO of Fun Spot America. “Adding these rides is a great way for us to continue to offer new, unique and memorable experiences. This is a HUGE investment for Fun Spot America and we’re excited to add something special to each of our parks. Guests will soon experience two new rides in Orlando, two in Kissimmee and one at our park in Atlanta.”

The rides, manufactured by SBF-Visa Group, have been relocated to Fun Spot from The Funplex in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The new experiences include:

The silly and colorful Tea Cups at Fun Spot Orlando, replacing the park’s existing version while still offering the classic family ride experience.

The MACH FUN tower ride which takes guests for a side-by-side flight through the air. They will climb and dive all while controlling the height and roll of their plane as they flip 360 degrees. Reaching an altitude of 50 feet, the MACH FUN is the tallest interactive 360° Flying Jet Ride in North America.

Adding to the fun at Fun Spot Kissimmee, the Swing Around will be located in the Kids Spot section of the park. Developed especially for Fun Spot’s youngest guests, Swing Around is a classic swing attraction.

Kissimmee guests will set sail on the massive 60-foot-tall Up and Overboard, an SBF-Visa Group Inverted Pendulum ride. Featuring twin gondolas guests will experience the feeling of complete weightlessness as they swing through the air. Evening rides will be memorable, too, as the Up and Overboard brightens the sky with its vivid colors and dancing lights.

At Fun Spot America Atlanta, the thrilling golf-themed Hook & Slice will spin guests clockwise and then surprise with a counterclockwise revolution. The experience will wow guests as they wind, whirl, and catch air on this family-friendly thrill ride.

“The introduction of these new rides is just the latest example of Fun Spot’s ongoing commitment to bring added value and excitement to guests of all ages at all of our parks,” Arie continued. “Each ride has been chosen to complement the character of the park it is headed to, and will bring fresh energy to the overall guest experience. While we are adding to the fun, we are not increasing our season pass prices or our single Day Pass cost. A visit to one of our parks means a day of safe, clean fun along with great value and experiences.”